New Delhi: At least seven people who were admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital after complaining of itching in their eyes due to exposure to alleged toxic gas at Ekta Vihar area in Delhi's RK Puram on Wednesday night are currently stable, police said.

The incident was reported on Wednesday night when the people living at Sonia Gandhi colony, Ekta Vihar complained of 'uneasiness' and itching in their eyes because of some unknown gas leak. They called the police who reached the spot with ambulances and Delhi Fire Services.

"Around 9.15 pm information regarding leakage of gas in the Ekta, Vihar area was received. Following which, staff of PS RK Puram along with SHO/RK Puram reached the spot immediately. Fire tenders and two ambulances along with the DDMA team also reached the spot. Five people complained of itching in their eyes and the other two also felt some uneasiness because of the gas were also sent to Safdarjung hospital by ambulances. All are safe and normal. No fire and fumes were emerging from the cooking cylinder as well. Further action is being taken," Gaurav Sharma, DCP (Southwest) said.

He further added that the reason for gas leakage in the area has not been identified yet.