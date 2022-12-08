New Delhi: Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that there are a total of 69,744 cases pending in the Supreme Court as of November 29, 2022. The total number of cases filed during 2022 in the top court stands at 28,651 and the total disposed of stands at 29,109.

Also read: Javadekar appointed head of Rajya Sabha's ethics panel

In High courts, the total number of cases filed in 2022 stands at 15,40,254, and disposed of stands at 14,94,201. In district and subordinate courts, the total number of cases filed in 2022 is 1,93,77,109, and disposed of is at 1,76,24,307. The total pending cases across the country stand at 4,28,18,111. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of cases at 1,09,51,028.