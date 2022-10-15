Gurugram: At least six people were rescued safely after a major fire broke out in auto parts manufacturing company in Gurugram bordering Delhi on Saturday, officials said. As per officials, the fire broke out at around 4.30 am in the morning at the company named Javenir Dobert in Binola Industrial Area Gurugram.

Soon after the incident, over two dozen local fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and started to douse the flames. The six people who were trapped inside the building were also evacuated safely, said Fire Officer Narendra Yadav. The cause of the fire is not yet known. According to Yadav, the flames intensified due to a highly inflammable chemical stored in the building which took them more than 8 hours to bring the flames under control.

Yadav said the fire also caused a traffic jam on the Delhi-Jaipur highway with commuters halting their vehicles to see the rising billows of smoke and raging flames. Many fire engines got stuck in the jam causing further delay in dousing the flames. No loss of life was injured in the incident. Police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire.