New Delhi: Chief Justice of India, UU Lalit, on Thursday said that a total of 5200 matters have been disposed of and 1135 matters were filed afresh since he took over office on August 29. The CJI was speaking at his facilitation ceremony organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association in New Delhi.

"There is a possibility that matter got listed at the last minute. I am really indebted to all my sister and brother judges discharging everything with a smile. We have been able to reduce arrears, say, by 4000, which is a good beginning. A lot of matters were pending, became infructuous so had to dispose of," said CJI Lalit.

The Chief Justice also talked about his practice days as a lawyer and how he has performed every role that a lawyer can perform except being a law officer. "It had always been my dream to be a judge of this court, nothing like that," said CJI expressing his gratitude to everyone who was part of his journey. CJI Lalit is the 49th CJI and will retire on November 8, 2022.