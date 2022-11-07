New Delhi: In a significant development, the Delhi government's Directorate of Education has promoted 510 vice principals as principals in government schools. As per a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, the list has both male and female vice principals promoted to the principal post. The list is part of the 50% quota in the appointment of principals made through promotions.

The remaining 50 percent of the seats for the post of principal are filled through the UPSC examination. The appointment of the 510 principals is expected to help improve the academics at the schools in Delhi where about 84 percent of posts are vacant for many years with the vice-principals of these schools serving as the heads.