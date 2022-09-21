New Delhi: Four people were killed and two were severely injured after an unidentified speeding truck ran over them while they were sleeping on a pavement late at night in the Seemapuri area of Delhi. The injured are currently being treated at GTB Hospital and are in critical condition.

As informed by the probing officials, the incident happened late at night around 1:51 am, when an uncontrolled truck crushed 6 people sleeping on the divider. Out of 6 people, 2 people died on the spot, and 4 were immediately admitted to GTB Hospital by the police. Two more people died during treatment, while the condition of two is still critical.

"Today Dated September 21, at around 01.51 am, one unknown truck/canter while crossing DTC Depot redlight and going towards DLF T- point, was driven rashly and negligently which crushed/injured six persons sleeping on the road divider," said the police.

Also read: Three killed, two injured in accident in UP's Ghaziabad

The deceased were identified as Kareem (52), Chotte Khan (25), Shah Alam (38), all residents of New Seemapuri, and Rahul (45), a resident of Shalimar Garden in Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad, while the two injured have been identified as Manish (16) from Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad and Pradeep (30), a resident of Tahirpur, Police said.

The police are investigating the matter and checking CCTV footage for clues. A case has been registered under appropriate sections. The officials are meanwhile searching the canter and the accused driver.