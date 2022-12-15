Ghaziabad: Three youths, including two men and a woman, died after getting hit by a speeding Padmavat Express train in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday night. Preliminary investigation revealed that the three had gone to the railway track near Kallu Garhi railway gate of the Masuri police station area to make reels.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rural Zone Dr. Iraj Raja said " We had received information at Masuri police station from the station master that an accident took place between Kallu Garhi gate and Dasna station at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. When the police team reached the spot three dead bodies were found laying on the track."

"When more details were sought from Railways, the loco pilot of the train, running on the route from Ghaziabad to Moradabad said that the three had the flashlights of their mobiles switched on, which gave him the impression that they were shooting a video. He added that he pressed the horn several times but the trio did not move away.", he added further.

Police said that the display screen of one of the deceased's mobile broke, but was working. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Shakeel, a resident of Khacha road in Masuri who was a taxi driver. The identity of the other two victims has not been ascertained as of yet. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.