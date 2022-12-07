Noida: Three men from Delhi, who tried to run over a traffic policeman here with their SUV, have been arrested, the Noida police said on Wednesday. The accused have been charged with attempt to murder, rash driving and hurting a public servant to prevent him from carrying out his duty, police said.

"Those held have been identified as Harsh Lakra (25), Kavish Khanna (22) and Aryan Negi (22). The fourth person, Tarun Singh (24), who was with them in the car at the time of the incident is absconding," a police spokesperson said. Traffic police personnel Ayush was on duty near the Charkha roundabout in Sector 126 police station area on Tuesday when the accused allegedly tried to run him over in their Mahindra Thar vehicle, police said.

"Traffic policeman Ayush signalled the Thar to stop as other vehicles coming from the same direction were also stopped. However, the driver of the Thar hit the cop and fled the spot while the passengers hurled abuses at him," the spokesperson said. "A little later, the SUV returned to the spot and this time tried to run over the traffic police personnel before fleeing," the official said.

An FIR was lodged at the Sector 126 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 327 (causing hurt to public servant to deter them from discharging duty), 337 (endangering human life due to rash act), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace), among others, the police said. Searches are on to arrest the fourth occupant of the SUV, police said. (PTI)