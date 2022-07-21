New Delhi: The Union Government on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that globally, according to the International Society of Women Airline Pilots, around 5% of pilots are women. In India, the share of women pilots is significantly higher - at around 15%.

This written reply came from the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to a series of questions posed by Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi and Chinta Anuradha, (both affiliated with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) on the details of the steps taken by the Government to increase the number of women pilots in the country.

Scindia in his written reply also highlighted that "The Ministry of Civil Aviation and its associated organizations have taken steps to increase the number of pilots in the country, both women and men. These include issuing award letters by the Airport Authority of India for nine new Flying Training Organisations (FTO) slots at five airports namely; Belagavi, Jalgaon, Kalaburagi, Khajuraho, and Lilabari in the first phase and six more FTO slots at five airports in the second phase namely; Bhavnagar, Hubballi, Kadapa, Kishangarh, and Salem."

"These measures are likely to enhance the flying hours at FTOs and the number of Commercial Pilot Licenses issued per annum," added Scindia to a question over whether the Government provides any incentives to encourage women to take up pilot training.

"In addition, the Women in Aviation International (WAI) - India Chapter conducts many awareness programs across the country in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, industry, and leading women aviation professionals, with a special focus on young schoolgirls, especially from low-income families," said the Union Civil Aviation Minister.