New Delhi: Despite a ban imposed by the Supreme Court on the burning of firecrackers, Delhiites bought and bursted crackers with joy this year. Following which police have arrested 143 people and registered 201 FIRs for violating the Supreme Court's order between September 28 to November 4.

According to information revealed by the Police Headquarters on Friday, the maximum cases of burning crackers were reported from Rohini and West Delhi. While 210 cases have been registered for bursting crackers, 143 people arrested for bursting crackers, 125 cases registered for selling/supplying crackers and 138 people arrested for selling crackers across the national capital.

Data released by the Delhi headquarter

"Police have taken action against violaters in various areas in the national capital. On the day of Diwali, a total of 1143 PCR calls were received by the police," the police headquarters revealed in a statement.

19,702.489 kgs of firecrackers have also been seized during this period.

