New Delhi: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, DSEU celebrated its first Industry Day recently. More than 100 industry leaders from over 80 companies have participated in the event which is considered the first of its kind hosted to bring together experts from industry and academia.

The event organized at India International Center witnessed the participation of companies such as JLL, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Boston Consulting Group, Bank of Baroda, Macmillan, Metropolis, etc, read the press release.

Welcoming all dignitaries, industry partners, members of DSEU, Prof. (Dr.) Rihan Khan Suri, Pro Vice Chancellor, DSEU said, "It is only fair to say this day would not have been possible if not for our industry partners present here. We are immensely grateful that you recognized our vision and have been an indispensable part of the University to achieve its aim of empowering our students with skills that would make them job-ready and not just give them a degree.

Our industry partners have been a strong driving force for enabling DSEU to impart an education that is prepped with real-world experience through embedded apprenticeships, internships, and interactions with industry partners. Our students are not waiting for their degree to gain experience, thanks to the industry leaders, they already are learning its and bits of the real work environment".

The event commenced with a panel discussion on Future of Skilling - Engagement of Industry and Academia which saw participation from esteemed panelists including Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-Founder, Info Edge, Dr. Alka Mittal, Former CMD, ONGC, Sanjeev Vashishta, MD & CEO, Path Kind Labs, Rajesh Pandit, MD, CBRE, Dr. Amit Karna, Professor of Strategy, IIM Ahmedabad.

As per the press statement, the panelists shared views on Universities as a talent hub and a catalyst for budding entrepreneurs, the role of industry in enriching academic inputs (co-innovation, joint research, and product development), acceptance and expectations from diploma graduates, and skilled graduates, the need of the University and Industry to train students in choice making, problem-solving and readiness to invest in themselves.

In her speech, the Vice Chancellor, DSEU, Prof. (Dr.) Neharika Vohra said, “Let us all take a second to acknowledge the express need of making higher education a collaborative effort of the University, industry, and community."

Lastly, Dr. Neeta Pradhan Das delivered the vote of thanks to all the panelists and members of Industry and the University present for working shoulder to shoulder in making skilling aspirational for the youth of Delhi, the statement added.