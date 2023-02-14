Janjgir Champa (Chhattisgarh): A YouTuber was recently found dead in her bedroom in a mysterious condition in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Ishika Sharma. Her family alerted the police, who immediately reached the spot and started an investigation.

Sharma's body was sent for post-mortem. The reports revealed that she died of physical assault and suffocation. The preliminary investigation revealed that Ishika and her brother had gone for dinner to a hotel the previous night. It is suspected that there were more people with the siblings who could be the prime suspects of the crime. The police are taking help from CCTV footage in the hotel to ascertain the exact circumstances of her death.

According to sources, Ishika's parents were out of town, in Korba, when the incident happened. Ishika had the last conversation with her mother on the phone on Sunday. On Monday morning when her father, journalist Gopal Sharma called Ishika, she did not pick up the phone. They then called their son, but he also did not answer.

When the watchman reached the house at around 11 am on Monday, he found that the front gate of the house was left open. Gopal Sharma's son was sleeping inside his room and Ishika's dead body was lying in her bedroom. The watchman woke the boy up an reached out to their parents.

Also read: Gujarat doctor names BJP MP in suicide note, cops register 'accidental death' case

The police have led a team of fingerprint experts along with the dog squad to conduct the investigation. After the post-mortem, the doctors have handed over the short PM to the police. The police have not given any official statement yet.

The police investigation has revealed that another youth was living with Ishika Sharma and her brother, who went absconding after the incident. At the same time, Ishika and her brother's mobile and scooter are missing since the incident. Police have started an investigation to nab the absconded youth.