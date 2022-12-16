Bilaspur: A youth killed a principal for allegedly harassing his girlfriend on Thursday night in the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh. On receiving information, police reached the spot and later detained the accused, who confessed to committing the crime. The deceased was identified as Pradeep Srivastava, who lives near Link Road in the Tarbahar police station area. Srivastava was the principal of the Pachpedi Government School.

Also read: Two civilians killed as Army sentry opens fire in J-K's Rajouri

Additional SP Rajendra Jaiswal said, "Srivastava was walking outside his house around 11 pm when the accused waylaid and hit him on his head with a hammer leaving him in a pool of blood. As Srivastava's wife heard the noise she rushed to the spot and saw Srivastava lying on the ground and bleeding profusely. With the help of neighbours, he was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to injuries."

"Later, on receiving information, police reached the spot and arrested the accused, who was found roaming around nearby streets of the crime spot. On interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime and claimed that Srivastava used to harass his girlfriend taking advantage of him being a principal and that's why he killed him," the police officer said. The accused was identified as Upendra Kaushik.