Bilaspur: In the gruesome murder of a woman in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, new CCTV footage surfaced and in it, accused Ashish Sahu can be seen putting the victim's body inside his shop. The deceased was identified as Priyanka Singh from Bhilai, who was preparing for Public Service Commission (PSC) examination. The new footage, which has surfaced, displayed Sahu taking what appears to be the body inside his shop.

"He (Sahu) had kept the body hidden in his shop till Saturday morning. When foul smell started emanating, he moved it to his house in Kasturba Nagar around 4 am," CO Kotwali Sandeep Arya said. He informed that Sahu had killed the victim after she repeatedly demanded him to return money lent to him for investment in the share market.

Also read: Another shocker! Semi-decomposed body of girl found in car in C'garh's Bilaspur, accused nabbed

The investigation began after a missing complaint was lodged by the victim's brother Himanshu Singh on November 16, following which the probe was refocused towards Sahu owing to extensive transaction history between the two. "We discovered transactions between the two of them to the tune of Rs 19 lakhs.

During the interrogation, the accused acknowledged that there was about Rs 11 lakhs that he could not return due to incurring losses in the share market. She had arrived at his office to take the same," the police said. The incident came to the fore after locals at the accused's residence alerted cops due to a foul smell from the Santro parked in the courtyard of the accused.