Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh): A woman on Thursday sustained severe burn injuries after she immolated herself after she received a notice to vacate her house by January 8, 2023. It is learnt that the house was allotted to her family under the Atal Awas Yojana scheme and to protest against the notice, she immolated herself. The woman was rushed to Rajnandgaon Medical College Hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

A video of the incident has surfaced and the video shows that the Municipal Corporation team was visiting illegally occupied houses in the area to get their signatures to vacate them and to protest against them, the woman, identified as Yashmin Begum, sprinkled inflammable substance and set herself ablaze. In the video, Yashmin is seen saying, "I want my house for my children and the government is snatching it."

The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Rajnandgaon SP Prafulla Thakur while talking to the media persons, said, "The Municipal Corporation went to take signatures on the issued notice to vacate houses built illegally. Yashmin, who is divorced and sells clothes on carts, protested and set herself ablaze. We ordered a probe into the incident and we will take the necessary steps."