Narayanpur: A notorious woman Naxalite was arrested during an area domination operation conducted by Chhattisgarh Police and District Reserve Guard (DRG) on the night of August 15, officials said on Wednesday. The woman was identified as Sukhmati Kumeti alias Reema Orchha.

The incident took place when the forces were moving towards Kawanar village in the area, when they noted a group escaping the area after seeing them. The team, which subsequently laid siege to the area and conducted searches, was able to detain the woman while her companions escaped through the hilly terrain, a central forces official noted.

"She was identified as Sukhmati. She has been an active member of company number six of the Naxalites' former Bastar Division. She was recruited by Tondebeda Militia Commander Manoj back in 2018. Kumeti, who had a Rs eight lakh prize on her head, was subsequently arrested on Tuesday evening and produced before the court.

Kumeti was also involved in several incidents, including an IED blast back in November, 2020 in Chikpal where an ITBP operative was injured, as well as an encounter in Amdai Ghati in July 2021, where an ITBP jawan was martyred," the official further stated.