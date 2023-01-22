Sukma (Chhattisgarh): Under the Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy, woman Naxalite Vetti Mangi has surrendered before the Sukma police. She was an active member of the Kutul Area Committee of Maad Division for whom a reward of Rs. 8 lakh has been announced. The Government is stepping its efforts to ensure that more Naxalites would give up their struggle in the jungles and join the mainstream.

Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said, "The rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government and the Poona Narkom (New Morning New Beginning) campaign being run in Sukma district are continuously being propagated in the Naxal-affected area. Many Naxalites are surrendering as part of this."

The Sukma police got a big success on Saturday with the surrender of an active Naxalite. With the opening of new camp at Potkapally under Kistaram area of ​​the district, the villagers are continuously connecting with the police. This is the reason that Kutul Area active woman Naxalite Vetti Mangi has surrendered in front of Atara PC Bhupendra Baghel STF and Thana Kistaram, sources said.

Also Read: Woman Naxal with Rs 5 lakh reward surrenders in Bastar

The surrendered woman Naxalite is a resident of Kistaram area of ​​Sukma district. Chhattisgarh government had declared a reward of Rs 8 lakh for her rehabilitation. Incentives and facilities will be given as soon as possible. The woman Naxalite joined the banned organization in 2017 and was involved Naxal related activities in different areas of Sukma district.

The officials claim that Poona Narkom campaign is successful in Sukma. Earlier on January 4, two Naxalites had surrendered. One of those surrendered Naxalites was Madvi Budhra, who worked in the Naxalite organization as the Area President. The government had declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh on him. The second one was Vetti Joga who was active in the Naxal organization as LOS deputy commander. He also surrendered. There was a reward of Rs 3 lakh on Joga. Apart from this, one more Naxalite Madvi Joga had also surrendered.

According to the police, the Poona Narkom Abhiyan is aimed at connecting Naxalites with the mainstream with banners and posters put up in the Naxal-affected areas in Sukma and an appeal having been made to the Naxalites to surrender.