Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): In a heart-warming incident, a mother-in-law took the lead to get her widowed daughter-in-law married again. She also fought against odds to ensure that her daughter-in-law Kritilata Sinha will have new life. Her effort wasn't an easy task as she had to overcome objections raised by family members and relatives but her perseverance paid off.

By solemnizing Kritilata's marriage in Lord Shiva Temple, Dhamtari, she has become the talk of the town now. She has sent a clear message to society that how a good mother-in-law can don a mother's role if necessary. She got her 32-year-old daughter-in-law Kritilata Sinha married to Durgesh Sinha, a widower himself. The ceremony was held at a temple at Dhamatari, Chhattisgarh. She also danced in joy with others to celebrate the occasion.

Actually, Kritilata Sinha got married to Gajendra in 2016 and they were blessed with a boy. Two years ago, Gajendra died due to cardiac arrest during the Corona pandemic, while Kritilata resolved to dedicate her life to bringing up her son. However, her mother-in-law Yamuna Devi couldn't digest the lonely life led by 32-year-old Kritilata and resolved to get her married for the second time.

Initially, even Kritilata was not ready for another marriage so she had to struggle hard to convince her. Later, she convinced her family members and relatives too. Once they were convinced, she started looking for a perfect match. Meanwhile, she came to know about Durgesh, whose wife had died a few years ago, was spending his life alone. Finally, she got them married in a temple to draw social acceptance for their new relationship.

Talking about her second marriage, Kritilata said, "I am very happy because the marriage was organized by my mother-in-law. Initially, I was reluctant but she managed to convince me to marry," she added. Durgesh Sinha, the bridegroom of Krtitilata Sinha, said that he works in Bhilai Steel Plant and his wife died due to some incurable disease two years ago. "I was also hesitant to enter into wedlock once again but when this proposal came around, I agreed to it. Our marriage should inspire others to get married again if they have lost their spouses since spending lonely life is very difficult especially as you become old," he opined.

Mother-in-law, Yamuna Devi Sinha said, "My son Gajendra is no more and my daughter-in-law is having a five-year-old son. She has a long life ahead since she is just over 30. She was depressed after my son's death and I couldn't imagine her leading a solitary life. Prompting me to get her married after convincing one and all," she added.