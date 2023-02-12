Surguja (Chhattisgarh): A 32-year-old woman gave birth to a different-looking baby in the Batauli area of the district that left even the doctors surprised. In medical terms, the baby had a rare genetic disorder known as a 'collodion baby'. The child died a few hours after birth. Pediatrician Dr JK Railwani said, "The water in the womb is essential for a baby's development. However, in rare cases, the water level goes down or the fluid becomes insufficient. In such a situation, it becomes difficult for the baby to grow properly with the organs remaining undeveloped. Such babies have a very low survival rate".

Newborn weighs only a kg: The mother, Phuleshwari Pati Jagarnath, a resident of Batauli Bhatko in the Sarguja district, was admitted to CHC Batauli on February 8 following labour pains. At the hospital, she delivered a baby and the doctors and nurses, who attended to her were surprised to see the newborn as its organs were not yet developed. The newborn weighed only 1.1 kg. Considering the seriousness of the case, doctors referred the child to the medical college hospital for treatment. The child, however, died before reaching the hospital.

Infected chromosomes lead to the birth of collodion babies: Usually, collodion babies are prematurely born and the disorder can be diagnosed only after birth. Abnormalities in sperm count and motility can lead to this disorder. Doctors said if all pairs of chromosomes of both the parents are infected, then there are chances for the newborn to be a collodion baby. A Collodion baby has its entire body covered with a parchment-like membrane. After birth, the membrane gradually starts bursting, causing unbearable pain. It is difficult to save such a child if the infection rate is high.