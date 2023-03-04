Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): A two-year-old boy was killed in a Hyena attack though his mother chased the wild animal for three kilometres and tried her best to save her child here in Chitrakot forest area of Bastar district. The kid was attacked on Saturday when he was playing in the courtyard of his house in Nainnar village. The mother of the deceased chased the Hyena, which was carrying the two-year-old in its jaw for three kilometres, and she managed to rescue the child.

The locals rushed the two-year-old to Dimrapal Hospital where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment as he sustained severe injuries. Superintendent of Dimrapal Hospital Anoot Sahu said, "The child was brought at around 8.30 am and suffered severe injuries and a team of doctors operated on the child for an hour, but the child breathed his last. The body was handed over to the family of the deceased child after post-mortem.

Chitrakot Forest Range Officer Prakash Thakur said, "A compensation of Rs 6 lakhs will be provided to the bereaved family. Rs 25,000 has been given as an advance." The netizens lauded the bravery of the victim's mother and also shared their condolences over the loss. Whereas a pall of gloom descended on the village. Meanwhile, villagers appreciating the woman's bravery as she fought to save her kid from the jaws of death. But, unfortunately, despite providing timely treatment doctors could not save the kid as was grievously injured.