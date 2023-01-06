Raipur (Chhattisgarh): An undertrial prisoner escaped from Ambedkar Hospital in Raipur where he had been taken after he complained of illness. Shahabuddin Ahmed Qazi alias Sabbu Qazi was arrested recently along with 12 other members of his gang for selling stolen trucks. Sabbu is said to be the leader of the gang and was an undertrial prisoner in the Central Jail, Raipur.

Sabbu Qazi complained of illness on December 31 following which he was admitted in Ambedkar Hospital for treatment. A jail guard was deployed on duty with him. On January 3, at around 8:30 pm, Sabbu requested to go to washroom. The guard removed his handcuffs and which Sabbu went to the washroom after which he was nowhere to be seen. A case has been registered against the absconding prisoner in Maudhapara police station. However, there is no information regarding action taken against the jail guard for his negligence.

Maudhapara police station in-charge Nitesh Singh said that "an undertrial who had gone for treatment in Ambedkar Hospital has absconded. Raipur police have registered a case in this matter and a manhunt has been launched to trace the absconding prisoner. Khamtarai police had arrested Sabbu and his 12 member-gang a month ago. The gang from Bihar used to sell stolen trucks in the city by changing the chassis number and engine number. Sabbu was said to be the main accused in this case."

Raipur police and Raipur jail administration are now under the scanner for their 'negligence' which resulted in the escape of the undertrial prisoner from the custody of the jail personnel.