Raipur: Two youths were stabbed to death in a clash between two groups on Monday late night in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. The deadly incident happened in Daldal Seoni area under Pandri police station limits. Youths belonging to Satnami Para clashed with each other over old enmity while they were consuming alcohol sitting together. After an altercation, youth belonging to a group took out a knife and attacked the youths of other group, in retaliation the youths from the other group also charged at them.

Also read: Video shows Bengaluru man dragged by fleeing two-wheeler for 1 km; case registered

In the clash, Jitendra Dahria and Gokul Nishad were stabbed in the chest and stomach, later, the duo succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Similarly, the third youth identified as Gokul Nandan Sahu was undergoing treatment in the hospital. According to sources, the youths from both gangs received the information of the ongoing clash they also reached the spot and indulged in a fierce fight. Both groups kept chasing and attacking each other on the capital city roads late at night. Gokul Nandan Sahu is said to be a habitual offender. Police are not disclosing anything in connection with the case,. However, they said they are investigating the case and soon they will disclose the details.