Balod: A dispute has been started between two neighbours over a rat in Chhattisgarh's Balod. A 70-year-old man alleged that the wall of his house was in a dilapidated state due to his neighbour as he keeps paddy sacks adjacent to the wall of his house and due to which rats weakened the walls.

According to sources, Bisahu Ram Tandon, an elderly complainant troubled by rats, first lodged a complaint with the Collectorate. The matter has been sent from the Collectorate to the Gunderdehi police station. Regarding this issue, both parties also reached the police station on Monday.

Bisahu Ram Tandon said, "Whatever pension we get from the government, we survive on that. I don't have children. We do not have any means of income. Be it rats or for some other reason, our neighbour wants to usurp our land." The complainant said, "My house is in a dilapidated condition. It can collapse anytime and if any kind of accident happens then only the administration will be held responsible for it. Many times instructions have also been given to the neighbour, Yuvraj Markande through the gram panchayat, but no solution has been found. On rainy days it is very difficult to survive."

On the allegations of Bisahu Ram, neighbour Yuvraj Markande said, "Whatever allegations have been levelled against me, it is completely false. I am a small businessman. I keep a very little amount of paddy at home. The allegation he has levelled is completely baseless. Can he identify whose rat is this?"

Markande said, "In the gram panchayat he had said that my rat was troubling, can anyone prove which is my rat? And neither do I follow the rat nor can I stop the rat. If the rats obeyed me, I would definitely say that 'rats don't disturb my neighbours and don't make their houses dilapidated. If someone's house is dilapidated, then what is the fault of the neighbour in this?"