Bijapur: A team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) has arrested two Naxalites from different places in the forests of Pedakorma and Bodlapusnar in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

According to police sources, one of the arrested Naxalites, Lakhmu Modiyam (38), was involved in the incident of kidnapping and threatening to kill five villagers of the Kokra village on 9 October 2019. He was actively working in the Naxalite organization and was working as a teacher in Janatana Sarkar Naxalite School for the last two-three years. He was instilling a sense of violence in the children.

At the same time, Lachhu Korsa (20), was involved in an incident of indiscriminate firing on a police party in the forests of Pedakorma on 18 July 2020.

Both the arrested Naxalites were produced in the Bijapur court and from there they were sent to jail.

Also read: Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma