Raipur (Chhattisgarh): At least two women Maoists were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Durdha in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Sunday morning. According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P, the gunfight took place in a forest near Jabeli village under Naimed police station area around 6 am when a joint team of different security forces was out on an anti-Maoists operation.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched the operation on Saturday night towards Jabeli, Durdha and Mosla villages, located over 450 km from the state capital Raipur.

Later, the bodies of two female cadres were recovered from the spot, along with a 12 bore gun, a 9 mm pistol, cordtex wire, explosives materials and other Maoist-related items.

Reinforcement was rushed to the area and a search operation was still underway.

READ: Chhattisgarh: Two naxals killed in encounter in Kondagaon

(PTI inputs)