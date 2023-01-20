Bijapur: The tribals staged a protest against the violation of the PESA Act (Panchayats Extension of Scheduled Areas) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Thursday. They staged a novel protest by performing a folk dance to a song, which was rendered highlighting their needs like "water, jungle and land." Supporting the tribals' protest, Maharashtra villagers also expressed their solidarity with them. Social worker Bela Bhatia reached with a team from Delhi to support the movement.

Amid the protest in Narayanpur over the tribals' issue, the villagers said, "We do not oppose laying of roads, but the construction of culverts and bridges was being taken up without taking the permission from the Gram Panchayat. Tribals are being beaten up and put in jail for opposing the construction works. We demand that the police stop attacks on tribals ."

The tribals are angry with the government due to the violation of the PESA Act and ignoring the Gram Panchayats. They are opposing the construction works in the village without the permission of the Gram Panchayats, they opposed it in 2022 as well. The villagers alleged that despite protesting peacefully, they were lathi-charged, in which 50 people were injured. While eight tribals, who were involved in the movement, were put in jail.

The tribals took out a rally on January 15 in which more than 3,000 people from many Gram Panchayats participated in it. The tribals said, "Until the government takes permission from Gram Panchayats, the construction work will be opposed in the area. If the government wants to develop the tribals then their rights will have to be protected."

Several leaders of Mulwasi Bachao Manch said, "If the government tries to suppress the movement like last year, then they may have to face serious consequences. Assembly elections are slated to be held in the state in the coming days, and if the atrocities on the tribals increase, then the state Congress will bear the brunt."