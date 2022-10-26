Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Tribals in Chhattisgarh have decided to boycott the upcoming tribal festival, Rajyotsav 2022, in protest against the abolition of reservation by the High Court recently. The court struck down a 2012 legislation by the then BJP government that increased the reservation of scheduled tribe (ST) people to 32 percent and reducing that for scheduled caste (SC) to 12 percent.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the decision. In a tweet, CM Baghel wrote, “This battle will be fought with total attention, concentration and sincerity”. Angered by the abolition of reservation, the Chhattisgarh Sarva Adivasi Samaj has decided to oppose the upcoming Rajyotsava festival and the National Tribal Dance Festival.

Along with this, members of the tribal community are planning to protest outside the houses of MPs, MLAs, and ministers by playing drums against the proposed government event from November 1-3. The Chhattisgarh High Court on September 19 repealed the Public Service Reservation Act putting an end to the reservation for the STs.

The tribals alleged that the government is failing to defend the reservation. “The ministers and MLAs of our society are also refraining from speaking on this matter,” they alleged. Chhattisgarh Sarva Adivasi Samaj's office bearer BS Rawat said, "There is a huge outrage in the society due to the end of 32% reservation. The boycott will continue till the reservation is restored." They called for a meeting on November 15 to decide on holding rail and transport bandh.

The opposition BJP on October 15 accused the Congress government in Chhattisgarh of failing to protect the reservation rights of Scheduled Tribes and alleged the quota for them came down to 20 percent from 32 percent due to the latter's negligence. The BJP took out a foot march to Raj Bhawan and submitted a memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uikey seeking a directive to the Bhupesh Baghel government to take steps to restore reservation benefits for tribals.

Hitting back, state Congress chief Mohan Markam said the opposition was shedding crocodile tears over the tribal reservations. "Why did the then BJP government slash the reservation of Scheduled Castes by 4 percent, which prompted people to go to court," he asked.