Kanker (Chattisgarh): The tribals of Chhattisgarh's Kanker raised a hue and cry on Saturday over the construction of the BSF camp and bridge in the tribal-dominated areas. The tribals were protesting by putting up temporary tents on the banks of the Kotri river. For the past one year, all the tribal societies on the banks of the river have been continuously protesting on these issues. The tribals said, "The government is building bridges and roads in the tribal-dominated areas to benefit the industrialists."

Kandadi sarpanch Mani Kachlam said, "In the name of protecting the tribals, camps of security forces are being opened in the interior areas, and tribals are being sent to jail in fake cases as Maoists. Tribals from villages settled in forests alleged that they are killed in fake encounters."

Also read: MP government accords Habitat Rights to Bharia tribal community

The tribals are against the construction of a bridge and the development of tourist places in Sitram. They are opposing the setting up of the BSF camp. Tribals from different areas of Bastar gathered as part of the anniversary of the protest. Apart from this, a large number of tribals from Bijapur's Silger Bhairamgarh and Kanker's Antagarh Koylibeda took part. The tribals said that they will continue the protest till the government fulfils their demands.