Kanker (Chhattisgarh): A tribal leader identified as Ganesh Dhruv was mauled to death by a bear in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, officials said. Dhruv, the Gondwana Samaj Badgaon circle president had gone to the forest to graze cattle when a bear attacked him.

Dhruv was left with a severe head injury in the incident and later succumbed to it. The fatal bear attack has created panic in the area. Besides bears, leopards are also seen roaming quite often in the area near Kanker forest division forcing locals to confine themselves indoors even during day time.

Three leopards were recently seen roaming at around 9 pm near Dumali village on Narharpur road, just 5 km from the district headquarters. The forest staff has caught many wild animals and released them in far-off forests, however, the frequent incidents of human-animal conflict have raised an alarm.

The forest department has appealed to people to take precautions to minimize such attacks. It has advised against attacking the wild animal if sighted else it will attack in retaliation. People have been asked not to venture out in the morning and evening hours and keep children inside houses as they are the soft targets of the animals.

"If it is necessary to go out of the house at night, then go out in a group with a torch," the department advised.