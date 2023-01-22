Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): In a horrific accident, three persons were burnt alive in the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh in the early hours of Sunday. Police sources said that the incident took place in the Podi village Panchayat under the Ratanpur Police Station area.

They further revealed that the car was engulfed in a blaze after colliding with a tree resulting in three passengers being charred to death. According to eyewitnesses, the passengers in the car were unable to get out of the vehicle after it caught fire. Police rushed to the spot after locals informed the officials of the Ratanpur Police Station.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao's convoy overturns; one cop dead, 3 injured

Although the investigators are yet to ascertain how many people were in the car, locals said that three skeletons can be seen inside it. Police sources said that a preliminary investigation has revealed the car which was heading for Pendra from Ratanpur belongs to a person called Shahnawaz. However, the investigators are yet to ascertain whether Shahnawazwas in the car at the time of the accident.

The FSL team has reached the spot and is collecting samples which will be sent for testing. As for the identity of the deceased, preliminary investigation has revealed that they might be residents of Bilaspur.

Police are yet to determine the reason why the passengers in the car were unable to escape after it caught fire. Officials said that it seems either the car's lock got jammed following the collision with the tree or they might have lost consciousness following the accident and were unable to get out from the burning vehicle.