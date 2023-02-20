Durg: Three persons have been arrested on Monday morning for allegedly stabbing a youth to death and critically injuring another in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh. According to police sources the incident took place in the City Kotwali Police Station area on Sunday. Family members of the victim alleged that the two were stabbed over a nor dispute regarding the payment of Rs 800.

They further revealed that during the scuffle, the three accused stabbed the two youths in front of their mother and friend. After stabbing the two brothers, the accused fled from the spot.

Upon being informed by locals, police rushed to the spot and took the two injured youths to a nearby hospital. According to police sources while one youth died during treatment, the other continue to remain in critical condition.

Speaking to reporters, Durg City SP Vaibhav Banker said that a fight broke out between the two sides over a minor dispute. He also said during the scuffle, the accused launched a fatal attack on the deceased Gajendra Vishwakarma and also stabbed his brother when he tried to intervene.

Banker also said that after stabbing Gajendra and his brother, the three accused fled from the spot. Police lodged a murder case and started an investigation. A man hunt hunt was launched in search of the accused who were nabbed by Monday morning by the cops, the police official said. " The Durg Police swung into action and formed three teams to find out the three accused who were arrested on Monday morning," he added.