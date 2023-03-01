The 'muddy' marriage tradition of Chhattisgarh's Manjhi tribe

Surguja (Chhattisgarh): Weddings are usually a glitzy affair in India involving new clothes, delicacies along with decked-up houses and cars. But for the Manjhi tribe in Chattisgarh it's very unlike the big fat Indian wedding instead it's a 'muddy affair'.

According to the tradition of the tribe, the brothers of the bride play among themselves in mud and act like buffaloes wearing fake tails. Instead of being dressed up in new clothes like usual weddings, they welcome the guests drenched in mud. The unique scenes from one such video have been captured in a video from Narmadapur in the Mainpat area of the Surguja district. It shows the bride's brothers rolling, running, playing, fighting and lying in a pool of mud.

The video shows one of the brothers acting like an obedient buffalo who is being taken away by another brother acting like a shepherd. The people of Bhainsa gotra have been embracing the tradition for years and then passing it on to the successor generation. The people of the tribe are also seen dancing to traditional songs along with a group of dancers.

The dancers and singers are seen performing stunts as they dance and then the bride's brothers, along with the other members of the tribe go to the groom's side and pay their respect. The unique ritual has taken the internet by storm as the netizens are amused to witness the acts. Subsequently, the bride's brother, speaking to ETV Bharat said that these people belong to Bhainsa tribe and Bhainsa translates to buffaloes in English.

A local said that the tradition is centuries old and the people of the tribe celebrate the ritual with full enthusiasm. The family members of the bride enjoy the ritual while the people of the village act as spectators.