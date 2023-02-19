Supporting millets means supporting tribals, says IIMR CEO, Dr. B. Dayakar Rao

Raipur: Days after Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched the Millet Mission, the CEO of the Indian Institute of Millets Research, IIMR, Dr. B. Dayakar Rao said that the government is supporting millets, which means it is directly supporting the tribals.

Speaking to ETV Bharat at the Millets Carnival in Raipur, Dr. Rao said, "The Chhattisgarh government has done an amazing job while supporting the millet mission. Supporting millet farming means supporting the tribals. Due to this, the income of the tribals is increasing. The tribals should be trained about the knowledge of capacity building, training, branding, etc as they have no idea about these things."

"Once the tribal will be trained, they will be able to sell their products. Initially, farmers did not sell the products, instead, they used to cultivate and consume the products themselves. In today's era, considering its nutritional value, health benefits, and climate-resilient, it has become a means of earning money," he said.

"The state government announced giving a minimum support price. The benefit of the new policy of the government will be seen in the coming days. The farmer's income level will increase. Millets have many benefits. It has calcium, magnesium, and iron," Rao said.