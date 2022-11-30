Bemetara: Police have cracked the mysterious death of a minor girl by detaining a minor, who allegedly raped and murdered her in Bemetara area of Chhattisgarh recently. The 10-year-old girl was found hanging at her house in city Kotwali police Station area on Saturday after which it was suspected to be a suicide.

However, the subsequent police probe has revealed that the girl was raped and then hanged from a noose to pass it as a suicide. According to the police, the post mortem report confirmed rape and murder of the girl after which the investigators zeroed in on the accused. He has been booked for murder and other relevant sections of law including POCSO Act.

On questioning, the accused first misled the police but confessed to his crime later, a police spokesman said. The accused revealed during interrogation that he was addicted to watching pornographic videos. On the fateful day, he saw the minor alone in the house and barged inside the house from the terrace.

As soon as the girl saw the accused, she raised an alarm, but the accused took her to the room and raped her by muzzling her mouth with a cloth. After raping the girl, the accused hanged her with a noose from a bamboo to give an impression that she had hanged herself.

The girl's family indeed mistook the death as a suicide before the police investigation spilled the beans. The accused has been sent to judicial remand and has been lodged in a Child Observation Home.