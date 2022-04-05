Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A patient at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in the Moudhapara police station area of Raipur climbed a skywalk in front of the hospital and tried to end his life. The young man, identified as Sujit Saket, a resident of Satna in Madhya Pradesh, is said to be epileptic. "His family said he is suffering from epilepsy. The youth is undergoing treatment," Moudhapara police station in-charge Nitesh Singh told media personnel.

Kuldeep Juneja, MLA Raipur North, along with police reached the spot after receiving the news. Juneja tried to pacify the patient and tried to persuade him to climb down from the skywalk. Consequently, fire brigade personnel climbed the skywalk after an hour to save the young man, but he jumped injuring himself in the process. The injured youth was immediately admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Also read: Dause doctor suicide: 8-year-old daughter writes emotional letter to deceased mother