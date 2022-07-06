Janjgir (Chhattisgarh): Jagjgir Champa in Chhattisgarh is again making news but this time not because of an elephant attack or a borewell case. A farmer irrigating his field could not believe his eyes when saw water and gas oozing out from the ground.

Also read: Meet the real heroes of 'Mission Rahul' in Chhattisgarh

As the news spread in surrounding areas, people rushed to the farm to witness the unusual happening. People were seen taking selfies near the spot. Geology experts say it is either nitrogen or natural gas bustling out of the ground. "As you know gas gets deposited under the ground due to tectonic movement. Sometimes it finds a way to come out. Which is why such things are happening so it is not unusual," said an expert in Geology.