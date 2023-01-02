Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): The Superintendent of Police, Sadanand Kumar, has been severely injured during a protest in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur on Monday. He has been admitted to a hospital where he had stitches on his head. Seeing the seriousness of the situation, Bastar IG Sundarraj P rushed to the spot. The police claimed the situation is under control.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the city, located 300 km from the capital Raipur after the protest turned violent, an official said. As per the preliminary report, tribals staged a demonstration to protest against a clash that took place between two communities over alleged religious conversion at Edka village in Narayanpur district on Sunday, police said.

Speaking to the media, SP Kumar said, "Protesters arrived near Vishwa Dipti Christian School and tried to charge towards a church located on the school premises. After being alerted about it, I immediately rushed to the spot with other officials and tried to pacify the protesters. They seemed convinced and were about to return, but suddenly someone attacked me from behind." Some policemen managed to disperse the crowd and brought the situation under control, he added.