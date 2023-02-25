Sukma: Three police personnel killed in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, according to police. Three District Reserve Guards (DRG) officials were killed during the encounter between security forces and Naxals in district Sukma. The deceased include ASI Ramuram Nag, Assistant Constable Kunjam Joga and Sainik Vanjam Bheema, ANI reported.

Firing underway between security forces and Naxals in the jungles which fall under the jurisdiction of Jagargunda Police Station limits, the agency said quoting sources. It is pertinent to note 33 Maoists — including three top leaders with an announced reward of Rs 1 lakh against each of them — surrendered in the district.

Sukma is about 400 km away from Raipur where the Congress is holding its its 85th plenary session. Today is the second-day of the three day event. Earlier in November 2022, the security forces have shot dead four Naxals in Bijapur here in Chhattisgarh. On Nov. 26, 2022, about 50 Naxals had gathered and have planned to attack on development works in the area when the security forces clahsed with them.

Bastar’s Inspector General of Police P Sundarraj said the teams of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Task Force and the District Reserve Guards launched an operation based on information received about the congregation of the Naxals in the locality. Of the four naxalites killed, two were women. (with Agency inputs)