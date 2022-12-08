Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): A joint team of Narayanpur police and District Reserve Guard (DRG) led by the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Chhotedongar, Abhishek Pankra and Inspector- Uttam Gawde, Station House Officer Orchha recovered a rifle within five hours after being snatched by Maoists from a jawan on Wednesday.

Security forces raided the Nadipara forest area and recovered a 7.62 mm SLR rifle hidden in a bush. Applauding the efforts of security forces, SP Sadanand Kumar has announced a cash reward. On Wednesday, Maoists snatched a rifle from a jawan attached to the 16th Battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) after engaging him in talks as he visited the Orchha market area.