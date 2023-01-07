Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), local police and security forces recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) bomb weighing 25 kg near Munda pond under the Mirtur police station area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday. According to the police, the bomb was planted by the Maoists in the middle of the Bechapal-Etepal road to damage large vehicles. The team of DRG, Mirtur police and security forces of Etepal camp, went on patrolling on the Nelasnar-Mirtur-Gangalore road of the district.

During the patrolling and demining, the 25-kg IED bomb planted by the Maoists in the middle of Bechapal-Etepal road near Munda pond was detected. The IED was connected to a command system whose switch was placed 100 metres away from the bomb. Besides, the IED and the electric wire were kept wrapped in carbon so that they could not be detected by the metal detector. But with the alertness and vigilance of the security forces, the bomb was recovered. After that Mirtur Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) immediately defused the bomb.