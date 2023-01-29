Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): The District Police and CRPF were on high alert and launched a massive search operation against the Maoists after receiving intelligence inputs of retaliation from Maoists to avenge the arrest of five of their members on January 15. Along with the police force, CRPF and DRG personnel are also in alert mode, Borai's CRPF company has camped in Gariaband, while another company has reached Borai from Kondagaon.

According to sources, apart from Dhamtari, Maoist commander Satyam Gawade is active in Kanker, Gariaband and at the Odisha border. The Borai area of the district is considered a corridor for Maoists commuting between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Gobra Dalam, Sitanadi Dalam and Mainpur Area Committee are also active in the region. Maoists are conducting meetings in highly sensitive Maoists-affected villages and trying to connect with the villagers.

According to police sources, the CRPF commander has taken charge in the highly sensitive area. Along with DRG and CRPF, the DSP of Maoist Operation, RK Mishra, is out on the search. After the information about Maoist activities, SP Prashant Thakur prepared a strategy by taking up a joint meeting on security forces on January 25.

At present, DRG and CRPF forces are searching by surrounding more than 50 villages, including Mandagiri, Khallari, Birnasilli, Sandabahara and Gatabahara. On January 15, the police arrested five Maoists from the Dhamtari bus stand, including a woman divisional committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist). The police also detained a 16-year-old girl, who was travelling with the four, for allegedly being a sympathiser of Maoists .