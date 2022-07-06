Raipur: Zee News anchor, Rohit Ranjan has moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the multiple FIRs that have been registered against him for a doctored video of Rahul Gandhi's speech. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the petition of Rohit Ranjan on Thursday.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra mentioned the petition before the bench comprising Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice J.K. Maheshwari. Advocate Luthra sought an urgent listing of the matter stating that Noida police had already arrested him and later on released him on bail and a team of Chhattisgarh police had landed in Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning to arrest Ranjan from his house.

Ranjan, however, claimed that the police from the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh were not following the due law of informing the local police first. Luthra submitted that Rohit Ranjan had made a mistake during the show and after realising, he had made an apology but yet multiple FIRs were registered against him.

Rohit Ranjan had aired doctored videos of Rahul Gandhi's speech after which FIRs were filed against him and he was arrested by the Noida police. He had informed via his Twitter handle that Chhattisgarh police had also come to his home in Ghaziabad to arrest him without informing the local police. Raipur police had responded to the tweet saying that "there is no such rule to inform". "Still, now they are informed. Police team has shown you court's warrant of arrest. You should in fact cooperate, join in the investigation and put your defence in court," the Raipur police tweeted.