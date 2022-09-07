Raipur: Following raids by the Income Tax Department at several locations in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hit out at the Centre on Wednesday, saying he had predicted such coercive actions. "I had already said raids will take place. First IT has come, now ED will follow" he said while speaking to reporters.

The comment comes after IT department teams, assisted by central forces, were seen at offices of establishments such as steel and coal companies in Raipur, Raigarh and other cities. Slamming Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his recent remarks about Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, meanwhile, Baghel said the former must have seen the 'Akhand Bharat' map in the RSS office, hence the 'go to Pakistan' comment.

"Hemanta Biswa Sarma was earlier in Congress. He must have, for the first time, witnessed the Akhand Bharat map in the RSS office. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal all are included in that map. So, he is batting for inclusion of Pakistan now," Baghel stated.

"BJP leaders talk about sending the Muslim population to Pakistan. Now they're starting to talk about joining Pakistan to India. What's the point of sending people there then? India is a country of many religions, where people of many castes, creeds and origins reside. This is the main reason behind 'unity in diversity'" the CM noted.

Sarma's remark came earlier on Wednesday, as he alleged that Congress "disintegrated India in 1947". "If Rahul Gandhi has any shame that his grandfather made a mistake, there's no use of Bharat Jodo Yatra in India. Work for Akhand Bharat by integrating Pakistan and Bangladesh instead," the BJP leader said.