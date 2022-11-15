Surguja (Chhattisgarh): The two-day Surguja tour of the Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat began on Tuesday. The RSS chief will address the Sangh workers during his tour. A 'Path Sanchalan' (foot march) will also be organised during the tour in which, the Sangh chief will address about 10,000 volunteers.

Bhagwan Das Bansal said, "RSS Chief, Mohan Bgahwat reached Surguja on Tuesday. A huge 'path sanchalan' has been organised in the city. More than 10,000 volunteers are expected to gather across the division. After the march, the Sangh chief will address the public at PG College grounds at 3.45 pm. For which preparations have been made."

Bansal further said, "Three podiums have been erected in PG College ground for the event. On the main stage in the middle, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with a total of five people, including the provincial campaigner Prem Sidar will sit, while on the second stage all the Hindu social heads will be seated. All the saints will sit on the third stage." Mohan Bhagwat is on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh. He participated in an event in Jashpur where he unveiled the statue of former BJP MP Dilip Singh Judev on Monday.