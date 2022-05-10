Raipur (Chhattisgarh): About 10 lakh rupees were looted in broad daylight in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from a cashier of a property dealer on Monday afternoon. Police have registered a case against three unknown accused and started the investigation. CCTV footage from the spot is being scanned to trace the robbers.

On Monday afternoon, between 1 and 1:30 pm, cashier Akash Yadav, who works with a property dealer near Chuna Bhatti, was heading towards a registry office on a bike to deposit about Rs 10 lakh when he was stopped by three persons on knifepoint. The trio then fled with his cash.

