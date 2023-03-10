Balod: At least five people, including a 13-year-old girl, died, while three others were seriously injured after a speeding truck rammed a car and a motorcycle in the Balod area of Chhattisgarh on Friday, the police said. The road accident took place at Markatola village in the Dondi police station area. The police said that the truck was on its way from Bhanupratappur towards Balod when it rammed the car and the bike.

It is learnt that after being collided with the truck on the road, the car dashed against the railing due to which the severity of the accident increased even more. In the accident, five people died on the spot. Among the dead is a 13-year-old girl, the police said. He said that three others were seriously injured in the accident.

The injured have been shifted to Daundi Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Soon after the accident, senior officers of Balod police rushed to the spot. Additional Superintendent of Police Balod led the rescue operation. The police launched an investigation into the accident. It was not known whether the truck driver has been arrested in the case or not.

The mishap comes 10 days after nine labourers were injured after a pickup van overturned in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district. As per officials, the mishap occurred in Minimata Chowk in the district. Five of the labourers were critically injured. The mishap took place when the driver of the vehicle was on its way from Amartal village to the rice mill and lost control of the vehicle after which it overturned.