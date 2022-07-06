Kanker: Two dreaded Naxals including a woman surrendered in front of police in Chhattisgarh's Kanker on Wednesday. Neela aka Asantin Uike, carrying a collective cash reward of eight lakh rupees and Mukesh Gawade carrying a reward of five lakh rupees surrendered in front of Kanker SP Shalabh Sinha.

SP Sinha said that the surrendered Naxalites were involved in major incidents while being active in the Naxal organization for many years. The two were given Rs 10,000 each in cash as an incentive for their decision to come back to the mainstream. Neela joined Naxals in Bastar in 2003. She was recruited into the Dalam group by Commander Subhash, and had been a Dalam member from 2003 to 2004. Kanker SP said that the surrendered male Naxalite Mukesh was recruited in 2009 by Commander Phullo Netam of the Naxalite organisation.

