Raipur (Chhattisgarh): World Rose Day, dedicated to cancer patients, is observed on September 22 every year. It is commemorated in the memory of a 12-year-old Canadian cancer victim Melinda Rose, who dedicated the last six months of her life to bringing hope and joy to cancer patients around her. One of the deadliest diseases in the world, cancer is emotionally, physically and financially exhausting. World Rose Day is about understanding the suffering and saluting the fighting spirit of cancer patients and their caretakers.

Regarding the facilities being provided for the treatment of cancer at the Regional Cancer Institute, Raipur, ETV Bharat spoke to Dr Pradeep Chandrakar, Professor of Cancer Department. He said that the Regional Cancer Institute in Chhattisgarh was established in 2003 and all facilities are available for cancer treatment and testing. Cancer patients from all over Chhattisgarh come here for their treatment. Every year two to three lakh cancer patients are undergoing treatment here.

He said that the Regional Cancer Institute has facilities for cancer treatment like the radiology lab, which has a total of four hi-tech machines, including three external units of radiotherapy and one internal unit. Talking about Surgical Oncology Department, he said, "We have specialised surgical oncology for cancer surgery. There are four surgeons in this department and they perform at least 70 to 100 surgeries every month." He also said that children's cancer has been given special attention in the institute. A separate ward has been created for the children where special staff has been appointed to take care of the children. A dietician has also been appointed to provide a healthy diet to cancer patients.

Also read: Single CT colonography versus three rounds of faecal immunochemical test for population-based screening of colorectal cancer: Lancet study

Dr Pradeep Chandrakar also said, "Cancer patients are increasing rapidly in the state. Every year around 5,000 to 6,000 new cancer patients come for their treatment in the cancer department, the biggest government hospital in Chhattisgarh. About 50,000 cancer patients are increasing yearly in the state. The reason for this is our rapidly changing lifestyle. He said that the number of breast and lung cancer patients, especially women has increased drastically, the reason for which might be a fast-changing lifestyle, not breastfeeding the baby, having a late child after marriage, breastfeeding babies for more than six months or due to things like excess oily food, fat and smoking.

Upon being asked about the stages of cancer, Dr Pradeep answered, "In the first stage, cancer develops in one organ and gradually the organ starts getting damaged. By detecting cancer in the first stage, early treatment can help a person recover quickly. After the cancer is not detected in the first stage, cancer starts to damage the surrounding organs in the second stage. In the third stage, cancer starts destroying the surrounding organ completely. Due to this, it becomes very difficult to treat. In the fourth stage, in addition to the organ in which cancer has developed, cancer spread to a larger area which becomes difficult to treat."

ETV Bharat spoke to Kailash Kumar, the family member of a cancer patient, he said, "My mother was diagnosed with cancer and we have come here for her treatment. Regional Cancer Institute has a good system of cancer-related treatment. The doctors here are good and polite. We had come here for my mother's treatment, for which we have rented a house nearby."