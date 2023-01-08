Durg: In a shocking re-run of the recent Kanjhawala hit-and-run case, a couple in Chhattisgarh's Durg district died late on Saturday after being hit and dragged by a car for about 300 meters while crossing a bridge in the area. The deceased have been identified as Gyandchand Lekhwani (56) and wife Vandana Lekhwani (45), residents of Polsaipara in Durg, who were returning from a function held in Rajnandgaon district when the mishap took place, said police.

The incident occurred when the duo approached the Shivnath Bridge on NH 53 at around 12:30 pm, as a fast-approaching car hit their Scooty front the front. Following the sharp impact, it further dragged them on for 300 meters before they crashed against the side wall of the bridge and came to a halt, said police sources. Following the incident, the car driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle at the spot, said police from the Pulgaon police station, who later arrived at the spot.

The couple was admitted to a local hospital following the incident where doctors declared them brought dead. Gyanchand owned a shoe shop in Durg, and the couple is survived by three children, police said. They further informed that the car driver was saved due to airbags inside the vehicle opening upon impact. The search for the accused is on.