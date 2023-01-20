Raipur: A rape case was registered against Palash Chandel, the son of BJP leader Narayan Chandel, the Leader of the Opposition in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. A complaint was lodged by a woman from Surguja in the Women's police station here on January 18. The case was referred to Janjgir–Champa. According to the complaint lodged with the police, the victim works in Janjgir Champa and met the accused there. The victim alleged that Palash had physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. The accused continued to physically exploit her from 2019 to 2022.

The victim approached the state's Scheduled Tribes Commission. Following the instructions of the commission, a complaint of rape was lodged in the women's police station of Raipur. Women's station in-charge Kavita Dhurve said, "The 40-year-old victim has lodged a complaint of rape with the police. Since the matter is of Janjgir, a zero FIR has been registered and sent to the district concerned."

With the increase in rape cases in the country, MHA has approved two projects for setting up and strengthening Women Help Desks in police stations in all districts of the country. In addition to this, the Ministry of Home Affairs has been issuing advisories from time to time to help the States/UTs to deal with crimes against women. The Criminal Law (Amendment), Act 2013 was enacted for effective deterrence against sexual offences. Furthermore, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, of 2018, was enacted to prescribe even more stringent penal provisions.